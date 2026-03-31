Edwards didn't start Monday's game against the Mavericks but checked in with 10:59 remaining in the first quarter, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards was late getting to the floor Monday but ultimately replaced Mike Conley after just over a minute of game time. Edwards is returning from a six-game absence due to a right knee issue, and while he didn't start against Dallas, he should be good to go for the rest of the contest after checking in.