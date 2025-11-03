default-cbs-image
The Timberwolves announced Monday that Edwards (hamstring) has been cleared for basketball activities, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards will remain out until he moves through his return-to-play rehab program, but this is a step in the right direction. Based on previous reporting, Edwards' earliest possible return date remains Nov 14 against the Kings.

