Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Cleared for basketball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves announced Monday that Edwards (hamstring) has been cleared for basketball activities, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Edwards will remain out until he moves through his return-to-play rehab program, but this is a step in the right direction. Based on previous reporting, Edwards' earliest possible return date remains Nov 14 against the Kings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: To miss two weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't return Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads Wolves with 31 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 41 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play vs. Portland•