Edwards (back) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Edwards will push through back spasms and shed a questionable tag to suit up Monday. Over his past 10 appearances, the star guard is averaging 29.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.

