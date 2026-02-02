Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Cleared to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (back) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Edwards will push through back spasms and shed a questionable tag to suit up Monday. Over his past 10 appearances, the star guard is averaging 29.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable against Memphis•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in game-high 33 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Turns in strong overall showing•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Hits for 20 in return•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Wednesday•