Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Edwards has been working through a right knee issue as of late, but the superstar guard has been cleared to play in Sunday's Western Conference tilt. He's coming off a 42-point performance against the Warriors on Friday and has scored at least 30 points in seven of 11 games since the All-Star break. Over that span, Edwards has connected on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 40.6 percent of his three-point tries (on 9.6 3PA/G).
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