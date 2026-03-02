Edwards ended with 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 win over the Nuggets.

Edwards didn't deliver his most efficient performance from three-point range, though he still finished as Minnesota's leading scorer. The superstar has reached the 20-point threshold in five straight games following the All-Star break, and he has tallied multiple blocks in two of them. Additionally, he has now recorded a steal in eight consecutive contests. Since the All-Star break, the Georgia product has averaged 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.