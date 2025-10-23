Edwards logged 41 points (14-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 39 minutes of Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards scored 40 or more points in 10 regular-season games during 2024-25, and he did so in Game 1 of the 2025-26 regular season. The shooting guard hit a pair of clutch shots in the final 90 seconds of the contest, drilling a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:14 left before hitting a dagger mid-range jumper with seven seconds to go. Edwards attempted 15 more shots than any other Timberwolf, and he tied for the team high in rebounds.