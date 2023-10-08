Edwards scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 preseason win over the Mavericks.

No Minnesota starter played more than 18 minutes as coach Chris Finch eases everyone into the exhibition schedule, but Edwards looked sharp after missing the team's first preseason contest due to a minor ankle tweak. After shooting a career-high 36.9 percent from three-point range in 2022-23, the 22-year-old wing could look to become even more of a perimeter threat this season as the Timberwolves try again to make things work with twin towers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the lineup.