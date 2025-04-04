Edwards exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Edwards immediately reached for his left ankle after stepping on Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez's foot. The superstar remained on the floor for an extended period and required assistance in making his way back to the locker room. If Edwards is unable to return, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.