Edwards closed with 37 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 137-97 win over the Jazz.

The Timberwolves cruised to a 40-point blowout win over the Jazz on Friday and Edwards was the leading offensive weapon for Minnesota. The 37-point output showed Edwards is fully recovered from the hamstring injury that saw him miss four games in a row between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. He's also scored at least 30 points in three of his five outings this season. When healthy, Edwards should be a dominant scoring threat every time he steps on the hardwood.