Edwards accumulated 41 points (14-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Edwards carried the Timberwolves in Game 2 and delivered a bounce-back effort compared to his outing in Game 1, but unfortunately, the outcome was the same, and the Timberwolves now head back to Minnesota with an 0-2 deficit in the series. Considering the struggles of Karl-Anthony Towns and the down season of Rudy Gobert, Edwards will likely remain the main offensive threat for Minnesota in Game 3 at Target Center on Friday.