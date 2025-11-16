Edwards accumulated 26 points (8-23 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Edwards matched the team high in points Saturday, though he struggled from three-point range and has now shot just 1-for-15 from downtown over his last two outings. Still, the superstar contributed on both ends of the floor, leading the Timberwolves in rebounds and steals. He also tied his season-high mark in assists and set a new season best in blocks through nine regular-season appearances.