Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Game-high 34 not enough Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards totaled 34 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 loss to the Magic.
The 34 points led all scorers on the afternoon, but only three other Timberwolves even scored in double digits. Edwards has drained multiple three-pointers in 10 straight games, averaging 29.5 points, 4.8 boards, 4.3 threes, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over that blistering stretch.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stays hot from deep•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go vs. Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Strikes for 41 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Late addition to injury report•