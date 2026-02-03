Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Game-time call for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to left elbow soreness.
Edwards dropped 39 points in his last appearance Monday against the Grizzlies but evidently picked up a minor elbow injury along the way. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
