Edwards will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
It's Edwards' third All-Star selection. He's averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 36.7 minutes per game.
