Edwards closed with 28 points (10-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Bucks.

Edwards needed 27 shots to score 28 points and didn't have his best shooting display, but he still posted a strong stat line while ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Firmly entrenched as Minnesota's primary offensive option, Edwards has scored at least 22 points in eight appearances in a row, a span in which he's averaging 30.5 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.