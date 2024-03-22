Edwards (finger) has been cleared to play Friday night against Cleveland, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Edwards was added to the injury report as questionable due to a finger dislocation, but it won't force him to miss Friday's action. The star guard has put up 30 or more points in four straight contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scoring tear continues•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Expected to play against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Considered questionable for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Does it all in impressive showing•