Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Edwards was carrying a questionable tag earlier in the day due to foot injury maintenance as Minnesota appeared to be weighing giving the star guard a night off, but the team has since cleared him to play Thursday. The star guard is fresh off a 41-point showing Tuesday against Memphis and has put up 20 or more points in six straight outings.
