Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Held in check by Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards posted 14 points (2-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.
Edwards was ice-cold in the loss, connecting on only two shots. His nine points at the charity stripe softened the blow slightly. The last time Edwards' scoring total dipped below 20 points was three weeks ago, when he collected 14 points against Portland. He's only registered fewer than 20 points eight times this season, and while credit is due to the Lakers' defense, Edeards' performance is certainly an outlier event.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Game-high 34 not enough Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stays hot from deep•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go vs. Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Strikes for 41 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Tuesday•