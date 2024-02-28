Edwards left Tuesday's game versus the Spurs with an apparent ankle injury and needed to be helped to the locker room, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'reports.
Edwards was looking to receive a pass and cut aggressively, rolling his left ankle in the process. He should be considered questionable to return until more information is known.
