Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to left ankle soreness.
Edwards tweaked his ankle in Tuesday's contest and is now questionable for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Wednesday. If the star guard is ruled out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely receive increased playing time in his absence.
