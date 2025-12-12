Edwards is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to right foot soreness.

This injury comes out of nowhere, but the questionable tag suggests that the superstar wing is day-to-day. In his most recent outing against the Suns on Monday, Edwards produced 40 points (15-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes. If he's unable to play, the Timberwolves will need players such as Terrence Shannon, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark to step up.