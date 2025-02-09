Edwards (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Edwards is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to right hip soreness. If the superstar remains on the shelf, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely receive the starting nod once again. Edwards has averaged 36.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings.