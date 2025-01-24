Edwards (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Edwards has yet to miss a game for the Timberwolves this season, but that could change Saturday against the Nuggets due to an illness. The superstar guard is having arguably the best season of his career for Minnesota, averaging a career-high 26.2 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest, shooting 44 percent from the floor and a career-best 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.
