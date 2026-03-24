Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Limited to individual work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) is still limited to individual work, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Edwards was diagnosed with right knee inflammation back on Mar. 17 and remains without a timetable to return. Coach Chris Finch ruled out a return Wednesday against Houston, and his fantasy managers may need to prepare for more absences.
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