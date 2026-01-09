Edwards posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes during the Timberwolves' 131-122 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Edwards was initially listed as questionable due to right foot injury management, but he was given the green light to play Thursday. While his foot may have bothered him during the win, it didn't prevent him from posting a season high in assists as he finished one dime shy from recording his second double-double of the season. In his 11 outings since returning from a three-game absence due to the same foot injury, Edwards has averaged 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over 35.6 minutes per game.