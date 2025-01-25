Edwards is available and in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Edwards has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with an illness. There is no indication that the star guard will operate on a minutes restriction against Denver.
