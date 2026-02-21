Edwards closed with 40 points (16-30 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

Edwards scored just three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in the opening quarter, though he erupted for 17 in the second and finished the contest with a game-high 40 points. The superstar put up at least 30 shot attempts for the third time this season and reached the 40-point threshold for the eighth time in 47 regular-season appearances. Edwards has posted 30-plus points in five of his seven appearances this month, during which he has averaged 30.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.