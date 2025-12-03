Edwards notched 44 points (16-30 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 47 minutes in Tuesday's 149-142 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Edwards delivered an efficient performance en route to a game- and season-best 44 points, including a game-tying layup to send the contest to overtime. He has now scored at least 40 points in four of his 17 regular-season appearances. The superstar has been on fire of late, recording 30-plus points in six consecutive games. During that stretch, he has shot 55.6 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc.