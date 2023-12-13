Edwards (hip) practiced Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards missed back-to-back games due to a hip injury at the end of November and the beginning of December. He returned Dec. 6 versus the Spurs, posting 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes. However, he left the ensuing game after just four minutes and was sidelined for the following contest. The Timberwolves have two more games in Week 8, Thursday in Dallas and Saturday versus Indiana, respectively. Edwards' official status for Thursday's matchup should surface Wednesday night.