Edwards is questionable to return to Friday's game against Memphis with a right hip pointer.
This is the same hip that forced Edwards to miss two games recently, so this is obviously a big concern. Edwards played just four minutes before leaving the game and didn't look comfortable out there. If he's unable to return, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Troy Brown and Shake Milton will likely see increased roles.
