Edwards registered 35 points (14-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 141-115 win over Washington.

Edwards was sharp on both ends of the court during Sunday's rout of Washington. He tied his season high in steals while leading the way with 35 points, marking his third consecutive matchup in which he's scored 30-plus points. Edwards will aim to continue his strong play against the Heat on Tuesday after dropping 33 points in Miami on Saturday.