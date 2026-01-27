Edwards (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Edwards was an extremely late addition to the injury report and went through his pregame warmup before being ruled out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With the superstar unavailable, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland are candidates for increased playing time. Edwards' next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Mavericks, which is the front end of another back-to-back.