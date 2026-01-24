default-cbs-image
Saturday's game between the Warriors and the Timberwolves has been postponed by the NBA, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Saturday's matchup in Minneapolis was supposed to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET, but the league has decided to postpone it. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.

