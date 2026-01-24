Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Saturday game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saturday's game between the Warriors and the Timberwolves has been postponed by the NBA, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Saturday's matchup in Minneapolis was supposed to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET, but the league has decided to postpone it. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pops for 20 in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 38 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops career-high 55 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Set to return Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play vs. Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Sitting out Tuesday•