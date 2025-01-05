Edwards racked up 53 points (16-31 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 44 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Pistons.

Edwards had recently stated that he wasn't happy with "passing the ball all night," and he responded by delivering a career-high mark in scoring. Unfortunately, his offensive exploits were not enough, and the Timberwolves lost by 14 points against a surging Pistons squad. This was a huge bounce-back effort for Edwards, who had failed to surpass the 20-point mark in his previous three appearances. The 10 three-pointers made were also a career-high mark for one of the best offensive players in The Association, who sent a friendly reminder league-wide of what he can do when firing on all cylinders.