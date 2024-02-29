Edwards provided 34 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Edwards was impressive Wednesday and led the Timberwolves' second-half comeback with an impressive offensive performance, as he led all players in scoring while reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time over his last six appearances. Edwards is firmly entrenched as the Timberwolves' primary offensive weapon, and the numbers back him up. Over Minnesota's last 10 games, the All-Star guard is averaging 31.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.