Edwards logged 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during the Timberwolves' 115-107 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Edwards entered Thursday's contest off the heels of a 41-point outburst against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, when he went 7-for-13 from three-point range. He stayed hot from beyond the arc against Toronto, and it was the 19th time this season that he connected on at least five three-pointers. Since the All-Star break, Edwards has averaged 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals over 36.7 minutes per game while connecting on 51.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 42.9 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G).