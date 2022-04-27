Edwards ended with 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to Memphis.

Edwards didn't have his best game from a shooting perspective since he needed 20 shots to score 22 points, but he was just seconds away from being the hero when he drained a corner three in the dying moments of the fourth quarter. Despite the loss and the shooting struggles, Edwards has scored at least 20 points in four of the five games in the current series.