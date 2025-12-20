Edwards (foot) is available and won't be on a minutes restriction in Friday's game against the Thunder, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Edwards will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a right foot injury. The superstar guard's return will likely mean fewer minutes for the likes of Bones Hyland and Rob Dillingham. Over his last five appearances, Edwards has averaged 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.