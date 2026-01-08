Edwards is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to right foot injury management.

The Timberwolves appear to be planning on giving Edwards a rest day at some point in the near future, as he had previously been listed as questionable with the same injury designation ahead of Tuesday's game against the Heat. He ended up suiting up in the Timberwolves' 122-94 win and was able to produce well despite being limited to 29 minutes in the blowout, as he finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. The Timberwolves should provide official word on Edwards' status closer to Thursday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff.