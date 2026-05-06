Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Warming up ahead of Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) was spotted warming up ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus San Antonio, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Edwards remains listed as questionable on the league's official injury report, although the latest update is an encouraging sign regarding his availability for Game 2. The 24-year-old surprisingly returned for Monday's opener, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes. Assuming Edwards is cleared to suit up, he might see more minutes, and it's possible he plays better now that he had a game to shake off the residual rust caused by the extended absence.
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