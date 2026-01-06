Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report, but he's shaking off a questionable tag to suit up Tuesday. Over his last nine outings, the superstar guard has averaged 31.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Racks up 35 points in blowout•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drains 33 points vs. Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Efficient in win over Bulls•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stays hot with 28 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Saturday•