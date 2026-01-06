default-cbs-image
Edwards (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against Miami.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report, but he's shaking off a questionable tag to suit up Tuesday. Over his last nine outings, the superstar guard has averaged 31.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.

