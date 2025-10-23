Edwards (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Edwards has been battling back spasms, but it won't keep him off the floor. The superstar guard is coming off his best NBA season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the field and a career-high 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.