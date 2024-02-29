Edwards (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Edwards is dealing with some soreness in his left ankle, but that won't stop him from taking the court Wednesday evening. Managers can feel confident getting him active for an attractive matchup with Memphis.
