Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) will play Wednesday's game against the Knicks, and he will not have any minutes restrictions, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Edwards will be returning from a four-game absence, which should result in Mike Conley heading back to the second unit, and there will be fewer touches for Donte DiVincenzo. Bones Hyland could drop from the rotation entirely with Edwards active and without restrictions.
