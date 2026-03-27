Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) will not play Saturday against the Pistons.
Edwards continues to be limited to individual work, but he's trending in the right direction. Based on previous reporting, a return Monday against the Mavericks could be on the table.
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