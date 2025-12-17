default-cbs-image
Edwards has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Edwards will miss a third straight contest due to soreness in his right foot. His absence will likely mean Bones Hyland will draw another start, while Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark should see more action off the bench. Edwards, who's considered day-to-day, will have another chance to return Friday against OKC.

