Williams suffered a right knee contusion and will not return to Thursday's Summer League game against the Kings.
Williams picked up the injury after 10 minutes of action, finishing with five points and one three-pointer. He has made a strong case for Minnesota's regular season roster, averaging 21.3 points and 4.7 assists in three previous Summer League games.
