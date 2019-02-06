Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Thursday
Rose (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Magic, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
Rose will sit for the fifth time in six games, and the Wolves will also be without Tyus Jones, while Jeff Teague is considered doubtful. Given those circumstances, expect Jerryd Bayless, Isaiah Canaan and Josh Okogie to once again see increased minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Withheld from practice•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Modest effort in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expected to come off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as questionable•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...