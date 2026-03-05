default-cbs-image
Clark (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Clark was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's game due to an illness, but the third-year pro has been given the green light to play against Toronto. However, his availability shouldn't impact the Timberwolves' rotation all that much, given that he's been a healthy DNP in five of Minnesota's last six games since the All-Star break.

