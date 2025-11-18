Clark registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 120-96 victory over the Mavericks.

Clark logged a season-high six boards in Monday's win and has seen his role increase due to Terrence Shannon (foot) being sidelined. While Clark has not taken advantage of Shannon's absence from a volume standpoint, averaging just 5.0 points and 3.3 field-goal attempts in his last seven games, he has been efficient with the ball, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.